Two local health care workers receive awards from Samaritan Hospital

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Medical Center is congratulating two local women for receiving the hospital’s DAISY award and BEE Award.

According to a press release from the hospital, the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses recognizes exemplary nursing staff at the hospital and all outpatient clinics, and the BEE Award honors other outstanding staff members who support patient care. On October 8 Samaritan named two local women the award recipients for September.

According to the hospital, Sharon Gamble, who’s an Licensed Practical Nurse at the Clayton Family Health Center, received the DAISY Award for her decades of empathy, care, and dedication to Samaritan and her patients. Her nomination letter went on to explain why Gamble was deserving of the honor.

“[Sharon] greets each encounter with a warm welcome and makes you feel like you are the only patient there,” her nomination letter reads. “She remembers personal events that you have discussed during other visits and follows up on not only your medical needs but also personal events and family, which in turn creates such an individualized and caring perspective. Sharon is definitely a deserving DAISY!”

The award is internationally backed by The DAISY Foundation and presents its recipients with a certificate commending being an extraordinary nurse, a DAISY Award pin, and a hand-carved sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch.” A larger version of the symbolic sculpture is on display in the Healing Gardens at Samaritan which was made possible by donated funds by the Samaritan Auxillary.

Nursing Assistant, Rhonda VanOrman received the BEE Award for her hardworking, compassionate, and contagiously positive attitude. In honor of the award, she was given a certificate, a BEE Award pin, and a gift bag with other tokens of gratitude. Her nomination further explained how her positive attitude impacts her co-workers and patients.

“Rhonda is usually happy-go-lucky and isn’t shy in telling others how much she loves her job, what she does and how she has the ability to make a positive impact for those in need of our healthcare,” her nomination reads. “Rhonda demonstrates dedication to Samaritan. She is full of empathy and accountability. She is certainly deserving of this BEE recognition as she is so vital to patients’ recovery…we need more Rhondas.”

Both awards will continue to be presented throughout the year, and nominations can be submitted by patients, families, or colleagues at any time. More information about the DAISY and BEE Awards and nomination paperwork can be found on Samaritan’s website.