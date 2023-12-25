MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) – A pair of mascots made the holidays more bear-able.

There won’t be any hibernating this winter for two friendly bears who made their rounds within St. Lawrence Health hospitals recently to spread a bit of happiness and holiday cheer.

They succeeded. Among the patients and team members they encountered where some newborns and a little boy, along with their parents.

St. Lawrence Health’s Dr. T. Bear peaked into rooms donned in his lab coat complete with a stethoscope and name badge, and a Christmas tie. SUNY Potsdam’s mascot Max C. Bear made a visit to Canton-Potsdam Hospital while taking a break from a game of basketball.

Courtesy of St. Lawrence Health Systems