Two men arrested after larceny investigation at White’s Lumber in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – 31-year-old Tyshaun Jamel Driver and 50-year-old Thomas Raymond Riley were both charged with Grand Larceny in the third degree, a Class D felony, and Forgery in the second degree, a Class D felony, related to a larceny investigation Watertown Police were called to at White’s Lumber in Watertown during July of 2019.

Tyshaun Driver stole $3,180 worth of goods from White’s Lumber and forged the name of a credit account holder without their permission. He was arrested and arraigned in Watertown City Court on February 11, where he was released on his own recognizance.

Thomas Riley stole $9,782 worth of goods from White’s Lumber and forged the name of a credit account holder without their permission. he was arrested and arraigned in Watertown City Court on February 18, where he was released on his own recognizance.

