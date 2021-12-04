Two men injured during shooting incident in Fulton

FULTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — State Police and the city of Fulton Police Department are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on December 4.

According to a press release from New York State Police, they were dispatched to 10 Rochester Street in Fulton at 1:11 a.m. on Saturday for a reported shooting. After arriving at the scene, police discovered a 42-year-old male with a gunshot wound and a 41-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds.

Both men were transported to Upstate Medical Hospital for their injuries. According to police, the shooting appears to be a targeted incident and no danger to the community.

The investigation is ongoing. Individuals with any information or surveillance video in the area of the shooting are being asked to contact the Fulton Police Department at 315-598-2007.