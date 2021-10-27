Two more deaths due to COVID-19 reported in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two more Jefferson County residents have died from the coronavirus.

This was confirmed in a daily report from Jefferson County officials on Wednesday, October 27. Since the start of the pandemic, 100 lives have been lost to the virus in the county.

Additionally, on Wednesday, Jefferson County confirmed 81 new COVID-19 cases. There are now 467 in mandatory isolation and an additional 656 in mandatory quarantine.

The number of cases in nursing homes decreased by one with 37 currently infected and there one active case reported in assisted living facilities. The county’s seven-day positivity rate is at 6.0% for the second day in a row.

Jefferson County also reported 36 new recoveries from the virus. There have been 9,936 documented recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Jefferson County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus.Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.