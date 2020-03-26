Two more positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The third and fourth cases of individuals with positive COVID-19 in Jefferson County were confirmed by LabCorp laboratory, according to a release from Jefferson County Public Health and Samaritan Medical Center today.

The individuals are Jefferson County residents and are now in mandatory isolation.

To date, there are 4 confirmed positive cases and 130 negative cases in Jefferson County.

One of the positive COVID-19 patients confirmed today is a Samaritan Medical Center direct patient care employee. The staff member did work on Monday, March 23 and was screened before their shift with no symptoms present.

While working they wore a mask at all times, since they had been in contact with another hospital patient who was under isolation precautions. The staff member did have contact with

patients and staff members during their shift.

They were tested on March 25, when their symptoms became present. It is understood that the staff member recently traveled to Long Island.

The Jefferson County Public Health Service is determining who the individual was in contact with to establish daily monitoring protocols. Staff at Samaritan Medical Center that were in contact with the employee will be screened every 12 hours and masked as a precautionary measure to help keep patients and other staff members healthy.

Any current hospital inpatient that was cared for by the employee will be put under precautionary isolation measures.

The Jefferson County Public Health Service will perform an investigation of anyone who may have come in contact with the individual and initiate the appropriate type of quarantine.

Currently, there are 125 individuals in Jefferson County under precautionary quarantine.

To date, there are 37,258 positive COVID-19 cases in New York State, with the vast majority of cases in New York City.

Local health departments are actively monitoring suspected and positive cases throughout New York State, and it is anticipated that the numbers of people requiring testing and monitoring will continue to grow.

The Jefferson County Public Health Service, working with the NYSDOH and the CDC continues to advise individuals to:

Do your part to stop the spread of germs: Wash your hands often with soap and water Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands Practice social distance Avoid contact with sick people Stay home if you’re sick



