WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Two more streets in the City of Watertown will undergo paving on Wednesday, September 20.

Both Scio Street and South Meadow Street will have paving work done on them starting this morning at 6 a.m.

Scio Street will be shut down from Arsenal Street to the dead end. That work is slated to be completed by the end of the day.

South Meadow Street is closed from Arsenal Street to Stone Street. However, that work should be wrapped up around 2 p.m. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes around the construction if possible.