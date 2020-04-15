Two new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in St. Lawrence County since yesterday’s update, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to 101.

Of the total number of cases, 48 have recovered and been released from isolation. Two cases are currently hospitalized. 1,039 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county as of yesterday.

The New York State Department of Health defines release of isolation by the following:

At least 3 days (72 hours) have passed defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications,

Significant improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); AND,

At least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

The following map displays COVID-19 cases in the county by town:

Residents should continue to take these steps in order to protect the community:

Stay home as much as possible

When you must venture out for groceries or work, wear a face covering and stay 6 feet away from others

Wash hands with soap for 20 seconds, often

Clean & disinfect commonly touched surfaces regularly

