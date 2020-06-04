Two new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, 2 people hospitalized

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported for Jefferson County today. There have been 75 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

5,178 total tests

5,103 negative results

75 positive results

69 individuals recovered

17 individuals in mandatory quarantine

107 individuals in precautionary quarantine

4 individuals in mandatory isolation

2 individuals hospitalized

Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.

