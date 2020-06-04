Two new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, 2 people hospitalized

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported for Jefferson County today. There have been 75 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:
- 5,178 total tests
- 5,103 negative results
- 75 positive results
- 69 individuals recovered
- 17 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 107 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 4 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 2 individuals hospitalized
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
