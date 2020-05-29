Two new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported for Jefferson County today. There have been 73 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

  • 4,722 total tests
  • 4,649 negative results
  • 73 positive results
  • 70 individuals recovered
  • 9 individuals in mandatory quarantine
  • 67 individuals in precautionary quarantine
  • 3 individuals in mandatory isolation

Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.

