Two new cases of COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County bring total to 189 positive cases

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the St. Lawrence County Public Health department today, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 189 for the county.

Of the 189 positive cases, 140 have recovered and been released from isolation. Four are currently hospitalized due to the virus. Two deaths related to COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county.

A total of 2,395 people have been tested for COVID-19 in St Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

This map shows the breakdown of cases by town in St. Lawrence County:

(Provided by St. Lawrence County Emergency Services)

The following hotline numbers are available between 8am-4pm for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms and those who feel they should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

St. Lawrence County Public Health Department: 315-229-3448

The county is urging all residents to stay home as much as possible, along with wearing a face covering and practicing social distancing when going out for essential work or tasks.

They are encouraging everyone to wash their hands with soap for twenty seconds often and disinfect commonly touched surfaces regularly.

There have been over 327,000 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in New York State.

