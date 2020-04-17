Two new cases of COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in St. Lawrence County since yesterday’s update, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to date to 106.

Of the total number of cases, 57 individuals have recovered and four cases are currently hospitalized. A total of 1,094 individuals have been tested in the county.

St. Lawrence County Public Health is encouraging residents to stay home as much as possible, wear a face covering and stay 6 feet away from others when venturing out for groceries, medical care, or work, wash hands with soap for 20 seconds often and clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces regularly.

The have been 229,642 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

