Two new cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in St. Lawrence County over the weekend. No new cases were reported on Monday.
There have been 264 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country. Three of those cases are currently active.
Of the 264 positive cases, 257 cases have been released from isolation and none are currently hospitalized. There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.
34,217 people have been tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.
The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:
- St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
- Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
