Two new positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Jefferson County on Thursday.
There have been 233 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:
- 16,319 total tests
- 16,086 negative results
- 233 positive results
- 223 individuals recovered
- 24 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 484 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 9 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 0 hospitalizations
- 1 COVID-19 related death
The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
LATEST STORIES:
- Bills will go with rookie Tyler Bass as they release veteran kicker Stephen Hauschka
- Children, parents spammed with porn during kindergarten orientation on Zoom
- 42 school staff in contact tracing protocol after asymptomatic teacher doffs mask in Saratoga County
- Family members of victims file lawsuit against gun parts manufacturer and supplier over Odessa mass shooting
- New York State Police tickets exceeds totals for 2019, majority for speeding
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.