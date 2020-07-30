Two NNY Universities to deploy new technology to reduce algal blooms

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry and Clarkson University will use new technology to combat harmful algal blooms in New York State.

The two educational institutions will use this technology on Lake Neatahwanta this summer.

SUNY ESF and Clarkson University have each developed a novel HAB mitigation technology. The technologies are hydrodynamic cavitation with hydrogen peroxide and electrochemical oxidation filtration, respectively. Both are in the prototype stage.

New York State and Governor Andrew Cuomo designated Clarkson University and SUNY ESF in 2019 to co-lead and deliver problem-solving on the wide range of water issues statewide.

According to the DEC, harmful algal blooms are triggered by excess nutrients, sunlights, and low-flow conditions. The blooms produce toxins that can impact people, pets, and livestock.

HAB’s in the North Country continue on Black Lake. Nearby blooms are occuring on Lake Champlain, Lake Neatahwanta and the Seneca River.

“New York is home to some of the nation’s best research institutions, so I challenged SUNY ESF and Clarkson University to develop new, nation-leading technologies to address the algal blooms that plague our waterways,” Governor Cuomo said. “Protecting our state’s precious water is a top priority, and this summer Lake Neatahwanta will serve as the testing ground for inventions that have the potential to be put to use across the state to reduce the threat of these harmful algal blooms.”

For more information on HAB’s visit the DEC’s website. Anyone who suspects a harmful bloom should report it to the online NYHAB form.

