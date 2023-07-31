WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A pair of North Country businesses received grants through the New York State Regional Economic Development Council Initiative in a press release made public on Monday, July 31.

The Lowville Producers Dairy Cooperative earned a $1.5 million Empire State Development grant and a $500,000 Excelsior tax credit. The money will be used to purchase, renovate, and operate the Queensboro dairy processing plant in Canastota, Madison County.

The processing plant serves as a central point for the collection and processing of raw milk from various dairy farms. The project includes the acquisition of the operation, building improvements, the purchase of new equipment and create 16 new jobs.

The Watertown-based Treehouse Hourly Child Care got a $170,000 ESD grant purchase and renovate a building and expand its daycare services. The center has outgrown its current location, and this project ensures continued operation of the daycare and preservation of critical daycare slots.

To date, through the REDC Initiative, more than $7.8 billion has been awarded to more than 9,600 job creation and economic and community development projects consistent with each region’s strategic plan.

The application for ESD grant funds remains open, and applications are being reviewed on an on-going basis as funds remain available. Applicants with strong, shovel-ready projects that align with the state and region’s economic development priorities can apply through the Consolidated Funding Application.