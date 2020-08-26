Two North Country communities to receive USDA Facility Grants

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The Village of the Champlain and the Brushton Volunteer Association will receive a total of over $200,000 in USDA Facility Grants.

The Village of Champlain will receive $71,000 in funding for a replacement plow truck, and the Brushton Volunteer Fire Association will receive $193,000 to purchase a new fire engine.

According to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, the USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants for economic expansion opportunities and to create an increased number of rural jobs.

“I am proud to deliver tax dollars back into our North Country communities in the form of this important Rural Development funding,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “This crucial funding will support our municipalities and provide necessary resources to our first responders as they serve their rural areas. I look forward to witnessing the positive impact that USDA funds continue to make in my district, and I will continue to advocate for these essential programs.”

