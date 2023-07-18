WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Two area farms earned New York Dairy of Distinction Awards on Tuesday, July 12 in a press release from Cornell Co-Operative Extension of Oneida County.

Adam Young of Young Crest Farm in Antwerp and Riveredge Dairy in Castorland were the area farms that took home the coveted distinction honors.

In order to win the award, farms must achieve and maintain a score of 90 or above on the evaluation scorecard and be actively shipping milk.

The award is in its 40th year and recognizes farms that promote a good dairy industry image. Awards are re-evaluated annually by volunteer judges.

Other farms that were recognized were Broadwell Dairy in Schoharie County and Insight Dairy LLC in Herkimer County.

Interested farms can access an application online at www.dairyofdistinctionawards.com. The entry deadline for the 2024 awards in April 15, 2024.