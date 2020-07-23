Two North Country state parks celebrate the completion of major improvement projects

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Improvements at both local Westcott Beach and Southwick Beach State Park have officially been completed.

On July 22, both parks celebrated the new upgrades and maintenance.

For Southwick Beach, this was one of the first major improvements in 50 years. The beach waterfront and 112-site campground received a new concession kitchen and camp stores, outdoor public gathering space, three rental pavilions, new showers and restrooms, a laundry room, a game arcade, and a new lifeguard and first aid station.

Southwick Beach State Park bathhouse, ribbon cutting ceremony, July 22 2020. (Photo Credits: NY State Parks)

The project also completed dune restoration and features to help protect the parks natural resources.

Funding for Southwick Beach State Park stemmed from the NY Parks 2020 initiative and a $1 million grant from the Environmental Facilities Corporation.

The project at Westcott Beach State Park included the completion of improvements of eight new accessible cottages with full kitchens and bathrooms. Cottage reservations are expected to become available starting August 1.

New guest cottages at Westcott Beach State Park, Ribbon Cutting Cermony, July 22 2020. (Photo Credits: NY State Parks)

The $3.94 million project at Westcott beach was funded through the NY Parks 2020 initiative.

“Tourism is an important component to the economic health of Jefferson Country and the beautiful New York State Parks along our lake and river enhance the ambiance of the North Country experience,” stated Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott Gray. “I am grateful Governor Cuomo and New York State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulliseid understand the importance of maintaining and upgrading our parks to maximize their full potential for our residents and guest of Jefferson County.”

The Governor’s NY Parks 2020 program is a multi-year commitment of $1 billion in private and public funding for State Parks to 2020.

“Open space is essential to New Yorkers’ health and well-being,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “The communities along Lake Ontario are still recovering from last year’s record floods and these upgrades will help to increase visitation and improve resiliency while providing a much-needed boost to the local tourism industry.”

