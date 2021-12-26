ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s arrested two men from Ogdensburg on felony drug charges.

According to a post from the SLCSO, Sebastian Horton and Wayne Simmons were involved in a traffic stop for an uninspected motor vehicle. During the stop Sheriff’s Deputies located approximately 500 packets of Fentanyl inside the vehicle. They also found drug packaging material, digital scales, and brass knuckles.

As a result, the men were charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree with intent to sell, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, Criminal Possession of a weapon, and Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia.

Horton and Simmons were arraigned in Hermon Town Court in front of Judge Velez and both were released to appear in court at a later date.