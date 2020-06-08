Two Physician Assistants join team at Samaritan Dermatology

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Samaritan Dermatology has welcomed two new Physician Assistants, Amy Lynn Werchinski, MPAS, RPA-C, and Erin Bryant, RPA-C, to the comprehensive physician-led practice. They join Dr. Nathanial Miletta, Dr. Zachary Nahmias and Dr. Casey Chern at the Washington Street location.

Amy Lynn Werchinski, MPAS, RPA-C, has more than 18 years of dermatology experience. Most recently, she practiced dermatology at Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville, NY since 2014. She was part of the team that helped set up and serve dermatological needs in the underserved area. Prior to her work at Lewis County General Hospital, Amy practiced at several dermatology practices in Central New York and in New Jersey.

Amy completed her Masters of Physician Assistant Studies with a concentration in Dermatology from the University of Nebraska in Omaha, NE, in 2005. She completed her Bachelor of Science in the Physician Assistant Program from the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, NY in 2002.

She is Physician Assistant Board Certified and licensed in the State of New York and is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants and the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants.

Amy Lynn Werchinski, MPAS, RPA-C

Erin Bryant, RPA-C, has more than 12 years of dermatology experience. Most recently, she practiced dermatology at Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville, NY since 2016. Prior to that, she practiced at Hurley Dermatology in West Chester, PA since 2008.

Erin completed her Bachelor of Science in the Physician Assistant Program at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, NY in 2002. She is licensed in the State of New York and is a member of the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants.

Erin Bryant, RPA-C

“I am excited to join Samaritan and their expanding dermatology clinic,” states Ms. Werchinski. “The opportunity to work with outstanding Mohs surgeons locally will be such an asset to our patients. I am looking forward to continuing to serve the North Country and provide comprehensive dermatology care locally!”

“We are pleased to expand Samaritan Dermatology to be the largest physician-led dermatology practice in the North Country, ready to serve all dermatological needs of the area,” states Randy Fipps, Assistant Vice President of Operations and Behavioral Health. “Amy and Erin are well respected in the community and we are pleased they wanted to join the Samaritan team. With five on-site providers, the ability to accept most insurance plans, including Medicaid, and advanced technology like Mohs surgery for skin cancer, Samaritan Dermatology provides unprecedented access to our entire community.”

Samaritan Dermatology is launching Mohs Surgery in early July. It is the first Jefferson County provider to offer the advanced technology to diagnose skin cancer in the most effective and accurate way possible.

Bryant and Werchinski began practicing on May 26. Patients may schedule to see them or any Samaritan provider by calling 315-755-3670.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.