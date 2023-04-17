WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Raccoons carrying the rabies virus have been found in Jefferson County, according to a press release from Public Health.

The New York State Department of Health rabies laboratory reported that two raccoons tested positive for rabies, the press release said.

Both raccoons were located in the City of Watertown, Jefferson County Public Health confirmed. Both were submitted by the United States Department of Agriculture for testing.

Public Health warned that rabies is a fatal disease that attacks the brain and spinal cord. However, it can take several weeks to several months for symptoms to appear.

Any mammal can get rabies, but it is most often seen in bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes. Animals do not have to be aggressive or behave erratically to have rabies. But changes in any animal’s normal behavior can be early signs of rabies.

Rabies vaccinations are encouraged to prevent rabies in humans and pets. Below are additional rabies prevention steps:

Stay away from unfamiliar animals, both wild or domestic

Do not leave pet food outside

Wash any wound from an animal encounter thoroughly with soap and water and seek medical attention immediately

Keep your pet’s vaccinations current

Monitor pets when outside

Public Health recommends that if a pet is involved in an altercation with a wild animal, to not get in between them. Additionally, use gloves to touch your pet after an altercation as rabies is spread through saliva.