Two rabid raccoons reported in Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Rabid raccoons have been reported in two locations in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Public Health Service has announced that two cases of rabies have been confirmed in raccoons. The confirmation came from the New York State Department of Health rabies labratories.

According to Public Health, the two cases were reported in Adams Center and Mannsville, New York. In both cases, a dog was exposed, but both were up-to-date on rabies vaccinations. No human exposure has been reported.

Following these reports, JCPHS is urging community members to help prevent the spread of rabies.

This can include:

Avoiding unfamiliar animals

Not leaving pet food outside

Wash any wounds from animal encounters immediately and seek medical attention

Keep pet vaccinations current

Monitor pets while outside

