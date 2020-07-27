Two Rochester biologists to conduct ‘rapid research’ on COVID-19 virus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two biologist from the University of Rochester received funding from the National Science Foundation to conduct rapid research on COVID-19.

Dragony Fu, assistant professor of biology, and Jack Werren, professor of biology will research the biological processes in COVID-19 and how it interacts with proteins in human cells. This research will help scientists develop effective treatments and vaccines to fight the virus.

Fu and his collaborators will use molecular biology techniques to place the viral gene into human lung cells. They will then use antibodies to detect a specific human protein to determine whether the protein is being altered by the virus. If so, they will use biochemical assays to analyze how the viral protease affects protein function, RNA modification, and protein synthesis.

“We will be able to use this knowledge to discover new connections between the virus and the host human cell,” Fu says. “These novel links could serve as potential therapeutic targets for treatment of COVID-19 infection.”

Jack Werren is using his grant to identify potential interactions between ACE2 and other human proteins that are involved in human health problems associated with COVID-19 infection.

Funding for both studies is part of the NSF’s Rapid Response Research (RAPID) program to mobilize funding for high priority projects.

Read the full project description on the University of Rochester’s website.

