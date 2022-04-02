ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have arrested two individuals after conducting a traffic stop in Rochester.

According to NYSP, officers pulled over a motorist on State Route 104 for going 83 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour speed zone around 3:10 a.m. on April 2. The driver was identified as 43-year-old Shawn Davis from Rochester.

During the stop, police discovered Davis was illegally in possession of a loaded .22 caliber revolver with 5 rounds of ammunition. The passenger of the vehicle, 41-year-old Shay Pearson, was illegally in possession of a loaded .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol with 6 rounds of ammunition.

As a result, Davis was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Driving While Intoxicated and Speeding. Pearson was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

Davis and Pearson were transported to the Monroe County Jail for arraignment.