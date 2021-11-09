Two Samaritan Keep Home residents die due to COVID-19 complications

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two residents from the Samaritan Keep Home facility have died due to complications associated with COVID-19, according to an update from the facility on Tuesday. This marked the seventh death the facility has experienced since the start of its reported outbreak on October 16.

According to the update on the Samaritan Health website, they are conducting resident testing across the facility, and we will report if there are any additional positive cases. The facility previously reported that there were 108 positive cases among their residents on November 4, however, 33 had recovered.

At the time Samaritan notified the public that residents were isolating-in-place within the Keep Home as it continued to try and stop the spread of the virus. Samaritan Health confirmed that it will continue to monitor all residents and is following guidance from the New York State Department of Health to address the ongoing outbreak.