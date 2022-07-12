WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two more COVID-19 cases have been identified at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown.

The new cases were confirmed on July 11, and have been the first cases reported since one staff member tested positive on July 1. Samaritan Health confirmed that two Keep Home staff members tested positive on Monday.

All other staff and residents were tested for COVID-19 following the confirmation of these cases and all tested negative. Samaritan said that it is closely monitoring all residents. However, the new cases do not impact family visitation at the Samaritan Keep Home.