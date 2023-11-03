GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) – A pair of Gouverneur men are facing drugs charges after an early-afternoon traffic stop on Thursday, November 2.

According to the Gouverneur Police Department, 54-year-old Rodney Tracey and 33-year-old Jordan Halladay were arrested after a stop just before 1:50 p.m. on Grove Street in the village of Gouverneur.

A subsequent search of a 2020 Ram pickup truck turned up six grams of methamphetamine, 30 glassine envelopes that contained fentanyl along with a small amount of Oxycodone.

Tracey was charged with seven misdemeanors and a felony while Halladay got a misdemeanor charge of drug possession. Tracey was arraigned in Gouverneur Town Court while Halladay got released on an appearance ticket for a later date.