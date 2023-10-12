EDWARDS, N.Y. (WWTI) – A pair of St. Lawrence County fire departments helped Edwards-Knox Central School fill its swimming pool.

Both the Edwards and Russell Volunteer Fire Departments spent four days hauling water supplied by the Town of Edwards to refill the school’s pool after it was temporarily closed this past spring due to needed repairs.

From Saturday, October 7 to Tuesday, October 10, a total of 160,000 gallons of water were transported to the school to fill the pool.

Both fire departments also used the project as a training opportunity.

I would like to personally thank the volunteers from both fire departments for their hard work, along with the Town of Edwards for its generosity. Edwards-Knox Superintendent Erin Woods

The district purchased the water from the Town of Edwards at a minimal cost. The town also helped coordinate with the local fire departments to expedite the delivery of the water to the school.

Now that the pool is filled, the water will be treated. The district looks forward to making the pool operational in the near future for the school community to enjoy once again.