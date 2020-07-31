Two SUNY Potsdam alumni have special ties to the Mars Rover Launch

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The mars rover, soaring into the skies with a plaque in honor of the worlds health care workers, had a touch of the North Country.
Graduates Daniel Krysak, ’08, and Stacey Fox ’87 and ’89, represented SUNY Potsdam in Cape Canaveral.
Krysak developed scientific instruments aboard the rover shooting towards the red planet. His responsibilities include rover camera operations and monitoring the safety of equipment once the Perseverance lands next in 2021.
SUNY Potsdam Crane School of Music alumna Stacey Fox celebrated the launch with her release of the album “Songs of Mars.” The children’s album lends music to Martian dust storms, rovers, craters, solar storms and more.
Mars rover Perseverance will study a lake and river delta site, which may have contained life during a wetter period 3.5 billion years ago. Perseverance is equipped with new zoom cameras and spectroscopy equipment.
The rover will be the first to gather rock and soil samples for their retrieval to Earth.