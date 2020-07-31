Two SUNY Potsdam alumni have special ties to the Mars Rover Launch

This illustration made available by NASA depicts the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter on the red planet’s surface near the Perseverance rover, left. NASA is upping the ante with its newest rover headed to Mars. Set to rocket away this week from Florida, Perseverance is NASA’s brawniest and brainiest Martian rover yet. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The mars rover, soaring into the skies with a plaque in honor of the worlds health care workers, had a touch of the North Country.

Graduates Daniel Krysak, ’08, and Stacey Fox ’87 and ’89, represented SUNY Potsdam in Cape Canaveral.

Krysak developed scientific instruments aboard the rover shooting towards the red planet. His responsibilities include rover camera operations and monitoring the safety of equipment once the Perseverance lands next in 2021.

Daniel Krysak ’08 with a test rover at NASA’s Mars Science Laboratory.

The image appears orange because it was taken inside a testing area made to simulate light in the Martian atmosphere (Photo: SUNY Potsdam)

SUNY Potsdam Crane School of Music alumna Stacey Fox celebrated the launch with her release of the album “Songs of Mars.” The children’s album lends music to Martian dust storms, rovers, craters, solar storms and more.

SUNY Potsdam Crane School of Music alumna Stacey Fox ’87 & ’89,

seen in the recording studio.

(Photo: SUNY Potsdam)

Mars rover Perseverance will study a lake and river delta site, which may have contained life during a wetter period 3.5 billion years ago. Perseverance is equipped with new zoom cameras and spectroscopy equipment.

The rover will be the first to gather rock and soil samples for their retrieval to Earth.