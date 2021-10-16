Two Syracuse teens arrested after driving stolen vehicle, fleeing on foot

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

CLAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two Syracuse teens were arrested and charged with a felony after reportedly driving a stolen vehicle and attempting to flee the scene.

According to a press release from New York State Police, troopers attempted to stop a 2013 Honda CRV with no tail lights around 3 a.m. on October 15. The 17-year-old male driver then drove through a business parking lot where he and his 15-year-old male passenger attempted to flee on foot.

Police were able to take both into custody and determine that the vehicle was stolen earlier from the city of Syracuse. As a result, both were arrested for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the third degree. They were issued family court appearance tickets and released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories