ROME, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two people were transported to the hospital after being involved in a motor vehicle accident in the city of Rome.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, deputies responded to the accident on State Route 365 around 1:45 p.m. on June 5. After arriving at the scene deputies determined that 92-year-old Frederick Mathis from North Syracuse was operating a 2018 Kia northerly on State Route 26 when he stopped at the stop sign.

Mathis then proceeded to cross State Route 365 and failed to yield the right of way and struck a 2009 Subaru. The Subaru was being driven by 27-year-old Joshua Williams from Rome, according to police.

Mathis was transported to St. Elizabeth’s hospital by AmCare ambulance for face and leg injuries. Williams was also transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for arm pain.

Mathis was issued a citation returnable to Rome City Court at a later date. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the City of Rome Fire Department, AmCare Ambulance, and the New York State Police.