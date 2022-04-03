WESTMORELAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported motor vehicle accident around 3:30 p.m. on April 2.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert M. Maciol, the accident occurred at East South Street and French Road in the Town of Westmoreland. An investigation into the accident determined that 44-year-old Erin Mucitelli was driving a 2018 Dodge Caravan east on East South Street at the French Street intersection when she collided with another vehicle.

The other vehicle was a 2011 Subaru being operated by 57-year-old William Nunes. Nunes was reportedly traveling north on French Road when he failed to yield the right-of-way at the intersection and proceeded through, subsequently colliding with Mucitelli.

A passenger in Nunes’ vehicle and Mucitelli were both transported to area hospitals for complaints of pain due to the accident. However, Nunes was not injured.

Nunes was cited for failing to yield at an intersection, returnable to Westmoreland Court at a later date. Deputies were assisted on the scene by members of the Westmoreland Fire Dept., Central Oneida County Ambulance, Edwards Ambulance, RJ’s Auto, and Upstate Auto.