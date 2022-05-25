VIENNA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital after being involved in a motorcycle accident in the town of Vienna.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, the accident occurred on May 24 around 3:45 p.m. on Mulholland Road in Vienna. After arriving at the scene deputies discovered that 47-year-old Jason Manaseri was operating a 2008 Harley Davidson and was traveling west on Mulholland Road before the accident occurred.

The motorcycle fell on its side when Manaseri attempted to avoid an un-involved vehicle that failed to yield the right of way to the motorcycle. Manaseri and his passenger both sustained non-life-threatening physical injuries and were both transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for further evaluation.

Manaseri who is from Vienna was issued citations for Unlicensed Operator and Operating Without Insurance. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Vineall Ambulance and the North Bay Volunteer Fire Department.