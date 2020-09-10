Two Watertown businesses to thank first responders by providing free coffee and bagels

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — SERVPRO of Jefferson County and The BrewHaha are teaming up to show their appreciation for first responders.

The local restoration service and coffee shop will provide a free hot or iced coffee and bagel to all first responders that visit the BrewHaha on September 11, 2020.

SERVPRO of Jefferson County promotion the appreciation discount on their facebook:

The BrewHaha is located on Coffeen Street in Watertown. All first responders are eligible for the free items. Identification is required.

