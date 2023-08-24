WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Two Watertown city streets will be closed on Thursday, August 25.

Work was slated to start at 7 a.m. on Thursday with the job scheduled to be completed at the end of the day.

North Meadow Street is shut down from Coffeen Street to Arsenal Street while Morrison Street is closed from Burdick Street to Meriline Avenue.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during construction. If in this area, drivers should exercise extreme caution when encountering work crews and work zones.