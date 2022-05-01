LEWIS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two individuals from West Leydon are facing charges after being involved in a physical domestic in the town of Lewis.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived at the scene of the incident both parties were separated. An investigation into the incident revealed that 35-year-old Brittany J. Bonanza had attacked 35-year-old Joshua A. Tucker regarding a verbal altercation.

Tucker then reportedly reacted and hit Bonanza in the forehead with a cell phone as he pushed her away which left a laceration. Bonanza was evaluated at the scene for her injury and refused to be transported for further medical evaluation.

Both incidents occurred in front of two young children according to police. Bonanza and Tucker were transported to the Public Safety Building and were charged with Assault in the Third Degree, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

They were both issued appearance tickets returnable to the town of Lewis court at a later date.