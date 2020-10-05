U of R alumni awarded 2020 Nobel Prize for developing treatments against hepatitis

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The University of Rochester is celebrating the recent achievement of a 1956 graduate.

National Institutes of Health Medical Scientist Harvey Alter graduated from the University of Rochester with his BA in 1956 and MD degree in 1960. Alter has recently been awarded a 2020 Nobel Prize.

Alter was one of three recipients for the Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology, citing scientists “for the discovery of Hepatitis C Virus.”

According to the University of Rochester, Dr. Alter has led the clinical science of blood transfusions and the care of those suffering from blood-borne diseases. Dr. Alter has lead a 50-year career as a scientist at the NIH. He has also received the Distinguished Service Medal. Albert Lasker Award For Clinical Medical Research, he Landsteiner Prize from the German Society for Transfusion Medicine and Immunohematology, the James Blundell Award of the British Blood Transfusion Society, and France’s Inserm Medal.

Additionally, Dr. Alter is a member of the National Academy of Sciences, the Institute of Medicine and the American College of Physicians.

“We are enormously proud that Harvey Alter has received the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine,” stated University of Rochester President Sarah Mangelsdorf. “Dr. Alter exemplifies Rochester’s long tradition of scientific research and discovery. His contributions to solving the global public health challenge of Hepatitis C are an example of Meliora in action—making the world ‘ever better.’ We are honored to count him among our most distinguished alumni.”

The Nobel Prize Youtube channel published the below interview with Dr. Harvey J. Alter:

The University stated that Dr. Alter is the 13th Rochester graduate or faculty member to receive a Nobel Prize.

