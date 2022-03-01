WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College has named its featured honors student for March.

According to JCC, Katherine A. Monteith a student from Watertown has been named the March 2022 featured honors student.

Monteith was highlighted for her work as a humanities and social sciences student at JCC and a U.S. Army reservist on active duty.

JCC said that for one of her honors options, Monteith presented a perspective of the Vietnam War from the testimony of a Vietnamese officer who collaborated with the military.

The JCC Honors Program is offered to students with exceptional academic skills. These students can receive enriched instruction within their current program of study.

Honors students select three courses within their curriculum and enhance them as Honors Options, which is based on a project agreed to by the student and a faculty member.

Successful program participants earn a prestigious Honors Graduate designation on their academic transcript for each Honors Option course.