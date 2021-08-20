U.S.- Canada border closed to non-essential travel through September 21

(WWTI) — The United States border will remain closed to Canadian travelers.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security tweeted on Friday that the country is extending restrictions on non-essential travel with Canada and Mexico through September 21. This was announced one day before the restrictions were set to end on August 21.

To minimize the spread of #COVID19, including the Delta variant, the United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through September 21, while continuing to ensure the flow of essential trade and travel. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 20, 2021

According to the DHS, this extension is to minimize the spread of COVID-19, including the Delta variant. Restrictions apply to non-essential travelers from Canada and Mexico at land and ferry crossings.

Canada recently opened its border to American travelers on August 9. This allowed non-essential travelers to enter to country under certain guidelines.

Non-essential travel has been restricted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2021.