U.S.-Canada Border reopening: What non-citizen travelers need to know

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The Northern Border will reopen to non-citizens in one week, however, much like the reopening of the Canadian Border in August, travelers must abide by certain guidelines.

Beginning November 8. non-citizen travelers who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and have appropriate documentation will be permitted to enter the United States at land ports of entry and ferry terminals. Details on the reopening were released by the Department of Homeland Security on October 29.

This opening will be the first time non-essential travelers can cross into the United States since March 20, 2020, when U.S. Customs and Border Protection implemented travel restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We are pleased to take another step toward easing travel restrictions at our borders in a manner that strengthens our economy and protects the health and safety of the American public,” DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas said in a press release. “We continue working closely with our international partners to sustainably implement new rules for resuming travel.”

According to the DHS, when arriving at either a U.S. land port of entry or ferry terminal, travelers should be prepared to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination and verbally attest to their reason for travel and COVID-19 vaccination status.

Travelers should also be prepared to present any other relevant documents as requested by a CBP Officer during a border inspection.

Individuals engaged in essential travel, including travel for lawful trade, emergency response and public health purposes will not be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 at the initial reopening. However, starting in January 2022, all inbound foreign national travels must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination at U.S. land ports of entry or ferry terminals.

The DHS added that as travel begins to resume at land ports of entry and ferry terminals, travel volumes and wait times are expected to increase. The Department recommended travelers to plan for longer than normal wait times and long lines at U.S. land border crossings.

Additional guidance and information are expected to be released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection ahead of the November 8 reopening. All eligible travels will be required to abide by any new rules issued.