WELLESLEY ISLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — The U.S. Coast Guard is working to prevent accidents and tragedies on the St. Lawrence River this winter.

This is through the Guard’s ice rescue training program, which helps qualify Coast Guard personnel to perform ice rescues on the water, most of the time in the North Country’s below-freezing temperatures.

“The basics of our ice rescue program, when people get to this unit up here, it’s a operation that’s unique to this area that we’re responsible for,” Alexandria Bay Coast Guard Petty Officer Lance Johnson said.

The training program itself starts small. Participants first started with classroom learning where they are taught techniques and the equipment used.

Once practicing on the ice, members of the Coast Guard first learn how to perform a self-rescue in the event that they themselves fall into the water. Then they eventually work up to rescuing individuals in distress.

When the Coast Guard is called to an ice rescue mission, a four-person team responds. One serves as the rescuer in the water, two individuals further back on the ice and one serve as the communications lead.

Rescuers wear multiple layers of insulated clothing, including a fully-waterproof outer layer and a life jacket. They use various equipment such as flotation devices, slings, ice picks and more.

Once the Coast Guard successfully gets an individual in distress out of the water, they provide assistance and care until EMS personnel arrive at the scene.

The calls differ based on the time of year but can increase as ice cover begins to weaken in the late winter months.

“Once we start seeing warm weather and a lot of wind, we’ll start seeing some ice flows break off. We’ll also get ice fishermen that are either going out or coming back from fishing, fallen through, and typically we’ll get some ATVs or things like that, that break through the ice as we get towards the spring season,” Johnson noted.

Depending on local ice conditions for training, the process to become a qualified ice rescuer takes around a month. Once qualified, these individuals are ready to get out on the ice and water,

And although the footage in this video is from a training exercise in late February, the Coast is ready to respond to emergencies on the ice this winter.

“For the North Country, we get a lot of folks that go out and recreate out on the ice. But because of just how unique and how beautiful the area is, we get a lot of people that just walk out onto the ice that maybe don’t have the same knowledge that an ice fisherman might have about ice conditions and things like that. So may walk out into a precarious situation without really knowing, Johnson noted.

“So it’s pretty critical for us to be up here, to be able to respond to those types of cases,” he concluded.

The U.S. Coast Guard Alexandria Bay station is located on Hopewell Hall Road on Wellesley Island, New York, directly on the St. Lawrence River.

The unit can be reached by calling 315-482-2574, but if in an emergency situation, dial 911.