U.S. Congresswoman commemorates 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage

Johnstown, N.Y. (WWTI) — A United States Congresswoman has released a statement in celebration of the centennial anniversary of women’s suffrage nationwide.
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik released the following statement:
“The North Country played an integral role in fighting for the women’s right to vote, and I’m proud to represent the birthplace of Elizabeth Cady Stanton – one of the key leaders of the women’s suffrage movement. I was honored to visit the Johnstown Historical Society today to commemorate the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote. Suffragists like Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony forever changed the fabric of our political system to ensure women had the right to vote. At the time of my election, I was honored to be the youngest woman ever elected to the United States Congress in history, and I know this would not have been possible were it not for the incredible advocacy of Northern New York women who fought for the right to vote.”Congresswoman Stefanik
The Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commemorative Coin Act, which was Congresswoman Stefanik’s bipartisan and bicameral bill, was signed into law in 2019. The legislation authorized the Department of Treasury to mint 400,000 $1 silver coins to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.
LATEST STORIES:
- Waterspout captured on Lake Ontario Wednesday morning
- While gyms have OK to start reopening, movie theaters are still left in the dark
- 8-18-20: Have your sweater handy? Temperatures in the 50s Wednesday morning
- No active COVID-19 cases remain in St. Lawrence County
- Champagne makers may destroy record amounts of grapes to save industry from pandemic losses
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.