U.S. Congresswoman commemorates 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this September 1916 file photo, demonstrators hold a rally for women’s suffrage in New York. The Seneca Falls convention in 1848 is widely viewed as the launch of the women’s suffrage movement, yet women didn’t gain the right to vote until ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920. (AP Photo/File)

Johnstown, N.Y. (WWTI) — A United States Congresswoman has released a statement in celebration of the centennial anniversary of women’s suffrage nationwide.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik released the following statement:

“The North Country played an integral role in fighting for the women’s right to vote, and I’m proud to represent the birthplace of Elizabeth Cady Stanton – one of the key leaders of the women’s suffrage movement. I was honored to visit the Johnstown Historical Society today to commemorate the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote. Suffragists like Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony forever changed the fabric of our political system to ensure women had the right to vote. At the time of my election, I was honored to be the youngest woman ever elected to the United States Congress in history, and I know this would not have been possible were it not for the incredible advocacy of Northern New York women who fought for the right to vote.”

Congresswoman Stefanik

The Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commemorative Coin Act, which was Congresswoman Stefanik’s bipartisan and bicameral bill, was signed into law in 2019. The legislation authorized the Department of Treasury to mint 400,000 $1 silver coins to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story