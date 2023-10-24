BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI)- United States Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Buffalo, Rainbow Bridge border crossing, arrested a U.S. citizen who had an active bench warrant from St. Lawrence County. This information was made public via a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

Sunday, CBP officers encountered a 44-year-old Andrew Mierzwa traveling back to his residence in Pennsylvania. Upon arriving at the primary inspection area, the driver presented his ID and the National Crime Information Center indicated that Mierzwa had an active warrant for his arrest. The name was obtained via a media request to the St. Lawrence County Sheriffs Office.

The vehicle and driver were subsequently taken to the secondary inspection area to verify the warrant. During the secondary inspection, CBP officers verified Mierzwa’s identification and then confirmed that he had an active felony arrest warrant in St. Lawrence County for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the fifth degree.

“Our CBP officers screen all travelers entering the United States and are committed to keeping our country and our communities safe,” said Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “Coordinating with our law enforcement partners ensured this fugitive was brought to justice.”

After processing and confirming the warrant, Mierzwa was turned over to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department.