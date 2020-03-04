U.S. Customs and Border Patrol taking steps to keep North Country COVID-19 free

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) – With more cases of the coronavirus being announced in New York State, the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol are taking preventative measures to ensure the safety of the North Country.

A Spokes Person from CBP gave the following statements:

“Consistent with existing procedures to prevent the spread of communicable disease, travelers identified with symptoms may be provided with a mask and referred to CDC or EMS personnel for additional health screening. CBP’s highest priority is the health and safety of our employees and their families and we are taking every available precaution to protect our workforce. CBP has issued guidance to all employees that outlines the current comprehensive use of Personal Protective Equipment including guidance regarding wearing masks in the appropriate circumstances (using a risk-based approach). “

“All CBP ports of entry are following the same operational guidance as issued by the Presidential Proclamations and the Department of Homeland Security. With exceptions specified in the Proclamations, foreign nationals (other than immediate family of U.S. citizens, permanent residents, and flight crew) who have been physically present in China or Iran within 14 days of their arrival at a U.S. port of entry will be denied entry into the United States. Additionally, any traveler exempted from the Proclamations who has been in anywhere in mainland China or Iran within 14 days of their return will be referred to CDC for additional health screening.“

“Individuals arriving at a land port of entry who are denied entry under the proclamations may be allowed to withdraw their application for admission, at the discretion of the CBP officer. “

Members of the community are reminded that washing your hands, cleaning surfaces that you frequently use, and reducing contact with someone with symptoms of COVID-19 give you the best chances of avoiding the virus.

