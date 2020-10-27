U.S. Department of Health to send over 5 million rapid COVID-19 tests to New York State

A medical worker takes a nasal swab sample from a student to test for COVID-19 at the Brooklyn Health Medical Alliance urgent care pop up testing site as infection rates spike on October 8, 2020 in New York City. – New York’s governor announced earlier in the week tough new restrictions in several areas recording high infection rates to try to ward off a second coronavirus wave. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

ALABANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State is set to receive over five million rapid COVID-19 tests from the United States government.

Through the United State Department of Health and Human Services, the Trump Administration has announced that 5,850,000 Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 antigen tests will be sent to New York State. The Abbott BinaxNOW tests are rapid tests that can diagnose the coronavirus in fifteen minutes.

According to the DHS, these tests will be sent to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and be distributed to K-12 students, teachers, nursing home patients and staff, higher education, critical infrastructure, first responders, and other priorities.

“To facilitate the continued re-opening of New York schools, businesses and economy, the Trump Administration has prioritized scaling up the state’s point of care testing capacity by making this $760 million national investment in BinaxNOW tests,” said Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir, MD. “Distributing these rapid tests directly to states is consistent with the Trump Administration’s successful, ongoing approach of testing the right person, with the right test at the right time, is working and the effort will continue until the pandemic is under control.”

Additionally, the tests will be used for outbreak response and local health departments have been asked to submit plans for point of care testing to the state and to prioritize vulnerable and at-risk populations.

Prior to this announcement, over 1,575,000 BinaxNOW tests have been shipped to New York.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.