AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The U.S. District Court’s supported the Saint Regis Mohawk’s ongoing claim that the Tribe retained ownership of their reservation boundary after New York state attempted to purchase the reserved land in 1824 and 1825.

According to a press release from the SRMT, prior to the state’s attempt to purchase the land, the U.S. Government adopted six federal statutes to regulate commerce with Indian Nations and to clearly establish the rules for the purchase of a tribal property.

One federal law known as the Non-Intercourse Act specified that only legislation ratified by the U.S. Congress could transfer a title to a purchaser. However, when the state “purchased” approximately 2,000 acres of reservation land from the Tribe they did not have the purchase ratified or completed in the presence of a federal commissioner.

Since the property was not rightfully purchased according to the federal statutes, the Tribe argued that they had retained ownership of the land. The lands the state claimed ownership over included the “Hogansburg Triangle” which is situated at the center of the reservation and was explicitly reserved for the use of tribal members in a 1796 Treaty.

The U.S. District Court affirmed the Tribe’s claims in a ruling issued by U.S. District Judge Lawrence Kahn on March 14. The ruling officially stated that New York State’s purchase of reservation lands in the 1800s violated the federal Non-Intercourse Act. The court also dismissed the state and county counterclaims that the Tribe’s reservation was disestablished or diminished by later treaties.

The ruling allows all of the land set aside in the 1796 Treaty to remain in place. This includes not only the Triangle, but the Massena Mile Square, the Fort Covington Mile Square and adjacent town, and the Grasse River meadows areas.

According to Tribe officials, the ruling could potentially clear the way for the Tribe to regain the title. The Tribe’s lawyers are reportedly still assessing the impact of the U.S. District Court’s ruling, and the effect it can have on the remaining areas reserved in the 1796 Treaty not currently under a tribal title.

Tribal Chief Beverly Cook said it was rewarding to hear the court’s ruling after years of advocating for rightful ownership over the lands.

“To say that we are pleased is an understatement,” Cook said. “We should all be proud of the perseverance that our recent and ancient ancestors displayed, who stood fast in their determination to protect our lands. We stand in the footprints of our parents and grandparents who fought relentlessly to reclaim our land that was illegally taken. The process will continue to require patience and critical thinking, as we seek to unwind the many complexities of a final remedy and settlement of our land claim.”

More information about the ruling and Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe can be found on their website.