WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — U.S. Foods is expanding Renzi Foodservice.

On August 21, U.S. Foods confirmed it started construction on a massive expansion project at its newly acquired 110,000-square-foot Renzi Foodservice distribution center in Watertown, New York.

The expansion will add 10,000 square feet of additional loading dock space for eight new refrigerated loading bays, according to a press release from U.S. Foods.

U.S. Foods acquired Renzi on July 7, 2023, to further expand its reach into upstate New York, where the company previously did not have a distribution center.

Renzi Foodservice employs nearly 300 associates. U.S. Foods said it will continue to hire in advance of the completed expansion project.

“We look forward to the many opportunities this expansion will offer existing and new customers across the upstate New York region,” General Manager Joe Downey said in a press release. “When we purchased Renzi Foodservice in July, we intended to invest in the growth of the distribution center capabilities in support of our valuable Renzi associates, and the customers and communities Renzi supports. We are excited to take the next step in this commitment as we continue to deliver on our long-range plan to enhance our position within the region.”

U.S. Foods’ expansion project at the Renzi Foodservice distribution center is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.