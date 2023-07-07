WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Renzi Foodservice has officially been sold.

On June 7, U.S. Food Holding Corp. completed the acquisition of Renzi Foodservice, according to a press release online.

Renzi Foodservice, a broad-line food distributor based located in Watertown, New York, is a two-generation family-owned business that served over 2,300 independent restaurants, healthcare facilities, schools, government organizations and convenience stores across central and northern New York.

The acquisition was announced in mid-May 2023, but the terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

U.S. Food previously said that this buy will allow it to further expand its reach into central upstate New York, where until now, the company did not have a distribution center.

“We look forward to welcoming the Renzi team to US Foods as we continue to deliver on our long-range plan and enhance our position with new and existing customers throughout the region,” US Foods CEO Dave Flitman stated in the press release. “As one of the most respected family-owned and operated broad line foodservice distributors in Northern and Central New York, Renzi has built a strong reputation for great customer service and high-quality food from their modern distribution facility in Watertown, New York.”