U.S. Senators urge FCC to “close growing homework gap,” increase funding for New York State schools

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two United States Senators are urging the Federal Communications Commision to provide increased funding to New York State schools.

U.S. Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand called for funding to be awarded to the E-Rate program. The program would provide improved internet connectivity to remote-learning students.

The two stated this would help close the “homework gap,” which has been brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Schumer and Gillibrand stated that this gap has impacted 16 million student, many who are disproportionately from low-income households, rural areas and communities of color.

“The coronavirus public health crisis had compelled countless students and families to do remote learning and has exposed a yawning digital gap in communities across New York,” said Senator Schumer. “The bottom line is that too many of our students and families are suffering from poor Internet connectivity at just the time when they need it to be fast and reliable.”

“The E-Rate program is needed now more than ever, as students are forced to continue their education from home. Yet millions across the country lack reliable internet access and the FCC has failed to provide adequate funding for the program, putting already underserved students even further behind,” said Senator Gillibrand.“We must fight to close the pervasive digital gap in our country so that every student – no matter their socioeconomic status or zip code – can receive a quality education. This crisis has exacerbated the need for reliable internet access and I will continue to work with my colleagues to deliver funding to keep New Yorkers connected.”

The two Senators wrote a letter to the FCC, which can be read in full below:

